UPDATE 1-French utility Engie considers sale of U.S. thermal assets

PARIS Dec 11 French utility Engie is
considering the sale of its thermal power generation plants in
the United States, deputy chief executive and chief operating
officer Isabelle Kocher said on Friday.
"We're seriously thinking about it," she said on French
television channel LCI. "It's an option that is absolutely
possible."
Engie unit GDF Suez North America has an ownership interest
in 13.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric power and co-generation
capacity, of which close to 1 GW is powered by renewable
sources, the firm's financial documents show.
In October, French weekly La Lettre de L'Expansion reported
Engie had signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch
for the sale of its gas plants in North America.
"The United States, just like Europe, is an area where power
consumption does not grow by much because there are energy
efficiency efforts, which must be continued," Kocher said.
"So, yes, we are trying to reduce (our exposure) to thermal
production, in the United States in particular, in Europe and in
all mature markets," she said.
Bryan Garnier analysts estimated Engie could raise 2.7-4.5
billion euros ($3.0-4.9 billion) from a sale.
"Such cash could allow the group to reduce its debt, though
we would assume it will be used to raise growth capex dedicated
to regulated and renewable businesses," the analysts, who have a
"buy" recommendation on the stock, said in a note.
"On the negative side, with such a disposal, tension on the
P&L and therefore on the dividend will come back," they said.
French daily Les Echos cited an unnamed source saying Engie
could also use the cash to take control of environmental
services group Suez, in which it has a 33.55 percent
stake. Shares in Suez were up 1.7 percent by 1038 GMT.
A spokeswoman for Engie declined to comment on the subject.
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
