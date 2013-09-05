COLUMN-Shale cools the engineering market: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 5 The market for giant engineering projects has begun to cool after running red hot for a decade. Mining companies have been among the most aggressive in postponing or cancelling projects, but major capital expenditures are also being deferred by oil and gas companies and refiners.

Like most other developments in the oil and gas sector, the changing environment for large-scale projects stems from the shale revolution. Shale has transformed the outlook for oil prices and sources of supply that underpinned so many of the megaprojects launched earlier in the century.

Rather than the technically complex megaprojects that were expected to provide almost all the extra oil and gas supplies at the start of the century, the oil and gas industry now expects much of its future output to come from shale formations.

Shale has burst into the middle of the cost curve, with a profoundly disruptive influence on the rest of the industry, especially for high-cost, high-risk and capital-intensive megaprojects.

Costing just $50-80 per barrel, shale is more expensive than some conventional production in well-established plays like the Middle East, but far cheaper than complex offshore engineering projects like Kashagan in the Caspian.

Developing shale formations is much more like a manufacturing process, with an emphasis on standardisation and cost control to deliver value, rather than megaprojects, where the emphasis has more often been on bespoke technology and integrating complex processes.

Even an expensive shale well is likely to cost only $10 million - compared with $100 million for a single ultra-deepwater well. Shale development rewards exploration and production firms and contractors who can hundreds of wells as cheaply and quickly as possible by employing techniques learned from mass production manufacturing.

The nature of capital expenditure is changing, from a focus on complex megaprojects focused on a handful of giant oilfields and super-abundant wells to developing thousands, even tens of thousands, of wells across a wide area as efficiently as possible.

FLUOR BELLWETHER

Fluor, the largest publicly listed engineering and construction company by market capitalisation and the value of projects in its pipeline, with a diversified portfolio across sectors and regions, is a good marker for the state of the wider capital construction market. Only privately-owned Bechtel is bigger.

Between July 2012 and June 2013, Fluor completed more work on existing engineering and construction than it won in new business, signalling that the capital expenditure cycle for large projects in oil, gas, refining and petrochemicals is peaking.

Fluor performed work costing $28 billion but was only awarded new work estimated at only $25 billion, according to company data. The company's backlog of outstanding project work dipped from a peak of $43 billion at the end of June 2013 to just $37 billion.

Except for a brief drop following the financial crisis, it is the first significant decline in Fluor's backlog since 2003/2004. It marks a turning point in the global project boom which has resulted in a vast expansion in the engineering sector an enormous escalation in the cost of capital projects.