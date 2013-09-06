RPT-COLUMN-Shale cools the engineering market: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 6 The market for giant engineering
projects has begun to cool after running red hot for a decade.
Mining companies have been among the most aggressive in
postponing or cancelling projects, but major capital
expenditures are also being deferred by oil and gas companies
and refiners.
Like most other developments in the oil and gas sector, the
changing environment for large-scale projects stems from the
shale revolution. Shale has transformed the outlook for oil
prices and sources of supply that underpinned so many of the
megaprojects launched earlier in the century.
Rather than the technically complex megaprojects that were
expected to provide almost all the extra oil and gas supplies at
the start of the century, the oil and gas industry now expects
much of its future output to come from shale formations.
Shale has burst into the middle of the cost curve, with a
profoundly disruptive influence on the rest of the industry,
especially for high-cost, high-risk and capital-intensive
megaprojects.
Costing just $50-80 per barrel, shale is more expensive than
some conventional production in well-established plays like the
Middle East, but far cheaper than complex offshore engineering
projects like Kashagan in the Caspian.
Developing shale formations is much more like a
manufacturing process, with an emphasis on standardisation and
cost control to deliver value, rather than megaprojects, where
the emphasis has more often been on bespoke technology and
integrating complex processes.
Even an expensive shale well is likely to cost only $10
million - compared with $100 million for a single
ultra-deepwater well. Shale development rewards exploration and
production firms and contractors who can hundreds of wells as
cheaply and quickly as possible by employing techniques learned
from mass production manufacturing.
The nature of capital expenditure is changing, from a focus
on complex megaprojects focused on a handful of giant oilfields
and super-abundant wells to developing thousands, even tens of
thousands, of wells across a wide area as efficiently as
possible.
FLUOR BELLWETHER
Fluor, the largest publicly listed engineering and
construction company by market capitalisation and the value of
projects in its pipeline, with a diversified portfolio across
sectors and regions, is a good marker for the state of the wider
capital construction market. Only privately-owned Bechtel is
bigger.
Between July 2012 and June 2013, Fluor completed more work
on existing engineering and construction than it won in new
business, signalling that the capital expenditure cycle for
large projects in oil, gas, refining and petrochemicals is
peaking.
Fluor performed work costing $28 billion but was only
awarded new work estimated at only $25 billion, according to
company data. The company's backlog of outstanding project work
dipped from a peak of $43 billion at the end of June 2013 to
just $37 billion.
Except for a brief drop following the financial crisis, it
is the first significant decline in Fluor's backlog since
2003/2004. It marks a turning point in the global project boom
which has resulted in a vast expansion in the engineering sector
an enormous escalation in the cost of capital projects.