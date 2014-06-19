Eni says output at Nikaitchuq field in Alaska hits 25,000 bpd

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
MILAN, June 19 Italian oil major Eni said it achieved the daily production goal of 25,000 barrels at its wholly-owned Nikaitchuq oil field in Alaska, adding it expected to hit a 30,000 barrels per day target in the next 12 months.
The field, located offshore the North Slope of Alaska in a water depth of three meters, holds reserves estimated at 200 million barrels of crude oil, it said in a statement.
Nikaitchuq production, which began in January 2011, is the first operated by Eni in the Arctic. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc .