Eni says output at Nikaitchuq field in Alaska hits 25,000 bpd

MILAN, June 19 Italian oil major Eni said it achieved the daily production goal of 25,000 barrels at its wholly-owned Nikaitchuq oil field in Alaska, adding it expected to hit a 30,000 barrels per day target in the next 12 months.

The field, located offshore the North Slope of Alaska in a water depth of three meters, holds reserves estimated at 200 million barrels of crude oil, it said in a statement.

Nikaitchuq production, which began in January 2011, is the first operated by Eni in the Arctic. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)