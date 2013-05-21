Eni, 7 other companies call for revived EU energy policy

MILAN May 21 Italy's oil major Eni and seven other leading European energy companies issued a joint statement on Tuesday to ask European Union leaders to revive a common energy policy in order to open up new investments in the sector.

The EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Wednesday for a summit aimed at discussing energy policy and tax coordination.

"The current lack of visibility on energy policies and regulatory uncertainty will inevitably lead to an absence of energy investments with negative effects on security of supply, employment and reactivation of the European economy," the joint statement said.

The call is signed by the chief executives of Enel , GasTerra, GDF Suez, Iberdrola, RWE , E.ON, Gas Natural Fenosa and Eni.