Egyptian gas discovery could impact Israeli exports -minister

JERUSALEM Aug 30 A huge natural gas field
discovered offshore Egypt could have implications for Israel,
which is looking to export its own deposits, Israeli Energy
Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday.
Partners Noble Energy and Delek Group,
who in recent years discovered two sizeable fields in Israeli
waters, have been negotiating long-term contracts to sell gas to
customers in Egypt, but the deals have been held up by
regulatory uncertainty in Israel.
Steinitz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has just
a one-seat majority in parliament, have been struggling to get
approved an agreement they reached with Noble and Delek that
would help speed up development of most of the country's
offshore reserves.
"The giant gas field discovery in Egypt is a painful
reminder that while Israel has been 'sleep walking' and delaying
the final approval of the gas outline and holding up further
exploration, the world is changing in front of our eyes,
including the implications on export possibilities," Steinitz
said in a statement.
Italian energy group Eni said earlier on Sunday it
had discovered the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean
off the Egyptian coast, predicting the find could help meet
Egypt's gas needs for decades to come.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Crispian Balmer)