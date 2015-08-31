Egypt's Zohr gas re-writes Israel's happy ending

* Egyptian finds leave Israeli gas stranded
* Israel energy stocks plunge
* Egypt's idle industrial capacity to return
By Ari Rabinovitch and Eric Knecht
JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Aug 31 Egypt's historic gas
discovery threatens to sink Israel's fledgling gas export
bonanza, which was counting on deals with Cairo to get it off
the ground.
Italian oil company Eni stunned markets on Sunday
after declaring the Mediterranean's biggest-ever and the world's
20th largest gas discovery off Egyptian waters, in the Zohr
field holding an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
Zohr jeopardizes lucrative deals being negotiated between
Israeli companies and their Western counterparts operating in
Egypt, which may now no longer need to import.
Shares in U.S. based Noble Energy, which is
developing Israel's biggest gas field Leviathan with Israeli
energy companies, fell 7.1 percent at $32.08 in New York.
Israel's top energy firms, including Delek Group,
Avner Oil and Ratio, saw 4.5 billion
shekels ($1.14 billion) wiped off their market capitalisation on
Monday.
"It's a bit early to assess the quality of the data and
their significance, but if they are accurate, the discovery off
Egypt's coast is bad news for the Israeli economy and the
companies holding the (gas) assets in particular," said Eldad
Tamir, chief executive of Israel investment house Tamir Fishman.
Zohr reserves will be direct competitors to the Israeli
projects, potentially driving down prices along with profit
margins, he said.
Delek Group, a partner in Israel's largest gas field
Leviathan, sought to reassure investors by saying foreign firms
in Egypt will still need Israeli supplies.
"For Israel, this closes the option of exports to Egypt but
the real motherload for Israel was the domestic market," said
Brenda Shaffer, energy specialist at the University of Haifa.
Accounting for around 40 percent of Egypt's proven gas
reserves, Zohr, which analysts say could prove to be far larger,
will reduce the country's dependence on sea-borne gas imports
and revive industrial capacity idled due to gas shortfalls.
"Accordingly, we expect significant capacity expansion plans
to be revived over the coming 6-12 months and expect foreign
direct investment to recover sharply in sync," Cairo-based
Pharos Research said in a note on Monday.
After four years of turmoil, rising gas demand turned Egypt
from net exporter to importer, luring Israeli resource firms
looking for export markets to justify developing their own
sizeable gas deposits, previously the Mediterranean's biggest.
Explorers lured by rising earnings on oil and gas production
set by the Egyptian state are seeing the country in a new light
even though they are collectively still owed billions, unlocking
major new investments and boosting reserves.
"This is important geopolitically for Egypt, it's a sign of
confidence in (President Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi's economic
policies," Shaffer said.
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen in Tel Aviv, writing by
Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)