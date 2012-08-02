Eni enters Liberia to expand African footprint

MILAN Aug 2 Italian energy giant Eni has signed an agreement with Chevron for a 25 percent share in offshore blocks in Liberia, the company said in a statement on Thursday, expanding its footprint in Africa.

The three blocks, covering over 9,580 square kilometres lie between Liberia and the continental shelf.

Key projects in Africa represent some 55 percent of Eni's volumes, the biggest foreign producer in Africa of any big oil major.

Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday it had made a "new and important" natural gas discovery at its bumper Mamba field off Mozambique.