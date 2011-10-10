Eni starts production at offshore Kitan field

MILAN Oct 10 Italian energy company Eni SpA has started production at its Kitan oil field, offshore between Timor-Leste and Australia, and aims to reach peak production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, it said on Monday.

Eni is operator of the Kitan field with a 40 percent interest while INPEX Timor Sea has a 35 percent stake and Talisman Resources has 25 percent in the joint venture, Eni said in its statement.

"The Kitan field is being produced through deep water subsea completion wells connected to an FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) facility and is expected to reach peak production of about 40,000 BOPD," it said.

The Kitan field is about 240 km south of the Timor-Leste capital of Dili and 550 km north of Darwin in Australia, it said.

