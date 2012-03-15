UPDATE 2-Eni eyes asset sales to help output targets

* Galp, Snam stakes have market value of 10 bln euros

* Targeting annual output growth of over 3 pct to 2015

* Very good plan - analyst

By Stephen Jewkes and Sarah Young

LONDON/MILAN, March 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni is counting on asset sales to help it target production growth of more than 3 percent annually over the next four years, as it presses ahead with its focus on upstream development.

Eni is expecting to sell its stakes in Italian gas transport group Snam and Portugal's Galp Energia, which have a market value of around 10 billion euros, before 2014.

"The Galp and Snam sales will strengthen our balance sheet and give us more flexibility (for investments in) big projects," Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in a conference call on the group's new 2012-2015 strategic plan.

The group also intends to sell other non-core assets including in the North Sea.

Eni, which raised its long-term output target to 2021 to 3 percent per year from a previous 2 percent, said it would add 700,000 barrels per day of new production from its start-up projects by 2015.

"We are entering a period of rapid growth that will last for the next decade... this is the strongest pipeline in our history," Scaroni said, adding the internal rate of return on the oil would be more than 20 percent.

Over the past year, Eni has dispelled some concern about its profitability and long-term growth potential by scoring exploration successes in Norway and, especially, in Mozambique.

"The production numbers are very good with good visibility and, I believe, prudent. Mozambique has a growth potential that is not in the numbers," Mediobanca analyst Andrea Scauri said.

Exxon Mobil Corp said last week it expected production to increase an average of only 1-2 percent annually through 2016. Royal Dutch Shell said last month it was targeting growth of around 3.5 percent to 2017.

Eni will invest a total of 59.6 billion euros ($78 billion) to 2015, up around 12 percent from the previous plan, with more than 75 percent earmarked for upstream business.

MOZAMBIQUE BOOM

With 850 billion cubic metres of gas in place, the Mamba fields in Mozambique have become Eni's most valuable single project -- even ahead of the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan where production will start at the end of this year.

"We have been approached by every player in the sector on this new frontier for gas," Scaroni said, adding however he did not expect to take a decision on a possible sell-down of the group's 70 percent stake before the end of the year.

"Africa will continue to be the backbone in the next 10 years," Scaroni said.

Eni, the biggest foreign operator in Africa, saw its output slump 13 percent last year because of the civil war in Libya which accounts for around 15 percent of its production.

The new production target for over 3 percent growth, which is adjusted for the Libyan slump last year, is based on an oil price of $85-$90 per barrel. In its previous plan, the company had targeted growth of over 3 percent at an oil price of $70.

Earnings at Eni's gas and power division, which fell 30 percent last year, are expected to gradually recover but the outlook remains difficult, Eni said.

"I expect spot gas price to stay at a discount to long-term contract gas in the short term," Eni gas chief Umberto Vergine said.

But he added that a tightening of supply and a growth of consumption in the Pacific Basin area could help rebalance prices in two years time.

Weak demand and increasing competitive pressure have hurt gas businesses across Europe. In March, Gazprom agreed a renegotiation of long-term gas supply contracts with Eni.

Eni shares ended up 0.44 percent while the European oil sector was down 0.71 percent.