UPDATE 3-Probe threatens Eni's Kazakh business-source

* Unit could be placed under special administration

* Alternative is to ban Eni from negotiating contracts

* Eni CEO says probe refers to 2004-2005

* Court to assess prosecutors request on May 29

By Manuela D'Alessandro and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, May 10 Eni's development of its biggest oil field discovery in 40 years could be hampered by Italian prosecutors, as they probe its business in Kazakhstan as part of an international corruption investigation.

A judicial source told Reuters on Thursday prosecutors in Milan have asked a court to place Eni's Kazakh Agip KCO unit - developing the Kashagan field - under special administration or ban the Italian oil and gas giant from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan.

The Kashagan field has yet to produce its first oil but Eni believes it will be a major contributor to its projected 3 percent annual growth. Kazakhstan accounts for some 13 percent of Eni's booked reserves, half of which relate to Kashagan.

The probe comes weeks after the head of Italian defence giant Finmeccanica was placed under investigation in Naples in an international and domestic bribery probe.

A court hearing to decide on possible measures requested by prosecutors against Eni, Italy's biggest listed company, will be held on May 29, the source said.

State-controlled Eni, which has been present in the central Asian country since 1992 and has sizeable stakes in the giant Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, has had a series of run-ins with the Kazakh government over projects.

After entering the Kashagan field in 2005, the Kazakh state later doubled its stake to 16.8 percent. Eni, which was operator in the field until 2008, is now in charge of exploration phase.

Last year Kazakhstan secured 10 percent of gas condensate field Karachaganak in a move that settled disputes with foreign partners, including Eni, and affirmed state influence over every large energy project in the country.

Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday he had no concerns about the judicial probe.

"It's an investigation which concerns episodes from 2004, 2005 and we've been cooperating with it since 2009 and we're waiting to see what happens... I'm calm," he told reporters in Rome.

The source said a series of Eni managers were involved in the inquiry but added that Scaroni was not being investigated.

One of the managers under investigation was the group's former vice president for the Kazakhstan programme Guido Michelotti, the source said.

Eni declined to comment and Michelotti could not be reached.

FLAGGED

In its 2011 financial report Eni said that Milan prosecutors had asked it in 2009 to provide documents relating to the Karachaganak plant and the Kashagan project.

Eni has said the request was part of a probe against unknown parties over alleged international graft and other crimes.

Kazakhstan is home to more than 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves. Eni has a 16.8 percent stake in the giant Kashagan field.

Other members of the Kashagan consortium, besides the Kazakh state, are Royal Dutch Shell, Total, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Inpex.

Eni also has a 32.5 percent stake in the Karachaganak oil and gas field but that will be cut to 29.25 percent on June 30 when the Kazakh oil company enters with a 10 percent stake.

Eni shares closed up 0.12 percent, underperforming the European Stoxx 600 oil and gas index which was up 1.6 percent.