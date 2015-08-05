Eni says made "important progress" in recovering arrears from Iran

ROME Aug 5 Italian energy company Eni
said it had made "important progress" on Wednesday in recovering
arrears from Iran and was confident a definitive solution would
soon be found.
Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi is currently visiting
Iran with a delegation of Italian ministers, after a nuclear
deal was struck with Asian country last month.
Descalzi told reporters it was now only a question of time
before Eni recovered all the arrears owed to it by Iran. "Let's
hope we get there quickly but I'm very confident," he told
Italian agency reporters, in comments confirmed to Reuters by an
Eni spokeswoman.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by
Gavin Jones)