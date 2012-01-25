UPDATE 1-Eni's Iran contracts not covered by embargo

* Eni says owed $1.4-$1.5 billion in oil by Iran
* Eni assured by EU, U.S. that contracts not part of embargo
* About 9,000 barrels withdrawn from Iran each day
ROME/MILAN, Jan 25 Italian oil and gas
group Eni is owed $1.4-1.5 billion in oil by Iran and
has been assured its buyback contracts will not be part of the
embargo on crude imports from the Islamic Republic, an Eni
executive said on Wednesday.
The European Union agreed on Jan. 23 to ban Iranian oil
imports, but the embargo will not be fully implemented until
July 1, to avoid harming economies to whom Iran has been a major
supplier.
EU states have given wide backing to a proposal to allow
European entities to continue to receive repayments in oil for
debts they are currently owed by Iranian firms.
"The payments Iran gives us for contracts we did in 2000 and
2001... will not be subject to the embargo: we have had
confirmation from both the EU and the U.S.," Eni executive
Leonardo Bellodi told journalists on the sidelines of a
parliamentary hearing.
Eni has previously said it will not make any new investments
in Iran and only intends to complete activities under buyback
contracts.
Iran has been paying back Eni for decade-old deals in the
country with oil for years. In December Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni
said Eni was owed nearly $2 billion.
Eni's buyback contracts regard the Darquain and South Pars
fields in Iran. Under the contracts Eni's investments in the
fields are paid back in oil.
About 9,000 barrels per day of oil are withdrawn each day,
Eni said in an emailed statement quoting comments made by its
head of communication Gianni Di Giovanni on Wednesday.