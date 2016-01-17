Eni CEO says end of Iran sanctions good for Europe's energy supply

BRIEF-Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - A quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on March 17, 2017
ROME Jan 17 The lifting of economic sanctions against Iran will help Europe to diversify its energy supply, the head of Italy's oil producer Eni said on Sunday.
But Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said he was not worried that Iran's re-entry into the global oil and gas markets would lead to overproduction anytime soon because major investments would be needed to improve its infrastructure first.
"I'm very happy that Iran has returned because for us it means ... the European system will have a more diversified energy supply," Descalzi said in an interview with Italian state television RAI. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.