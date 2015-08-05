Italy says Iran probably open to changing Eni contract terms

ROME Aug 5 Italian Foreign Minister Paolo
Gentiloni said on Wednesday that Iran is probably open to
changing contract terms with Italy's state-owned oil company Eni
as Iran emerges from a tough regime of Western
sanctions.
The contracts "will likely... be modified in the interest of
the companies that want to invest," Gentiloni told reporters in
Tehran. A spokesman at the ministry in Rome confirmed the
comments reported by Italian news agencies.
Gentiloni and Industry Minister Federica Guidi are visiting
Iran after a nuclear deal was struck last month. Eni Chief
Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi is accompanying the
ministers. Eni had no immediate comment.
Eni said earlier this month it would consider investing in
Iran after sanctions are lifted and if Tehran offers more
favourable contract terms in line with international standards.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Giancarlo Navach)