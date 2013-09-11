Eni says Kashagan to produce up to 180,000 boed in first phase

MILAN, Sept 11 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday that output at the giant Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan would grow up to a peak of 180,000 barrels per day in the first phase.

In a statement Eni said production would then steadily grow up to 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Earlier on Tuesday the consortium developing the deposit said Kashagan produced its first oil on Wednesday after years of delay.

KazMunaiGas, Eni, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total each hold 16.81 percent stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex owns 7.56 percent.