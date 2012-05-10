Some Eni managers being investigated in Kazak probe-source

MILAN May 10 Italian prosecutors probing Eni for alleged international corruption in Kazakhstan are investigating some current managers at the oil and gas group, an investigative source said on Thursday.

Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni is not under investigation, the source said.

Milan prosecutors have asked a court to place Eni's Agip KCO unit in Kazakhstan under special administration, a source said earlier on Thursday. The request will be discussed at a May 29.

As an alternative the prosecutors have asked that Eni be banned from negotiating contracts relating to Kazakhstan.