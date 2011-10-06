UPDATE 2-Eni sees return to Libya pre-war output in 1 yr

* Eni says no damage to Libya facilities
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 6 Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on
Thursday its oil and gas plants in Libya are not damaged and it
expects to have production levels there back to pre-conflict
levels in about a year.
"We are working closely with NOC (Libya's National Oil
Corporation) ... and will be back to pre-crisis levels in 12
months," Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on a conference
call with analysts.
In slides Eni said it had consolidated its relationship
with the National Transitional Council in Libya and that
existing contracts there had been confirmed.
Eni was the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before
the civil war and is keen to mend relations with interim
government leaders, after hesitant Italian support for the
uprising in its early stages.
Some analysts have expressed concern Eni could lose assets
or opportunities in the long run if Rome's lukewarm early
support for the rebels triggers a backlash.
Scaroni said production at the group's Abu Attifel field in
Libya had now reached 70,000 barrels per day -- levels close to
those seen before the civil war.
In September Eni said it had restarted production at Abu
Attifel field with around 32,000 barrels of oil per day.
"The wells and transport lines at the Elephant oilfield
have not been damaged," Scaroni said.
He said that everything that could be removed from its
fields in Libya, such as furniture and computers, had been
taken. "Everything that could not, has not been removed," he
said.
In Libya since 1959, Eni produced about 270,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day in 2010. Its oil production contracts
are in force until 2042 and gas contracts until 2047.
Eni's adjusted net profit in the second quarter of this
year fell 14 percent, hit by oil and gas disruption in Libya.
The head of E&P at the group, Claudio Descalzi, said that
undeveloped gas reserves in Libya could double offshore gas
production for Eni in the country.
LONG-TERM TARGET
Eni, the world's No. 7 listed oil company in terms of
output, confirmed its production growth target of over 3
percent per year to 2014 and said its 2014-2021 growth target
was around 2 percent per year.
About 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of new
production is expected by 2021, 85 percent of which will come
from giant fields, it said.
The group intends to consolidate its position in Africa,
where it is one of the largest operators and produces some 1
million of its daily 1.8 million barrel output.
It said it expects production growth on the continent to
grow by 2 percent per year to 2014. Among the major growth
drivers in the area is the development of 1.5 billion barrels
of oil equivalent of discovered reserves in Libya.
Asked about the possible sale of its more than 50 percent
stake in Italian gas transport grid operator Snam Rete Gas
(SRG.MI), Scaroni said the only realistic buyer would be
Italian state-controlled finance company Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti.
He also said he had never heard any Italian politicians
talk about the possibility of selling down the state's stake of
roughly 30 percent in Eni.
Following Italy's recent austerity budget, there was talk
about the state selling some of its assets.
