Eni talking to Mozambique gas field buyer but no deal yet

MILAN Oct 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni
confirmed on Thursday it was in talks with a buyer for
a stake in its Area 4 gas field in Mozambique but said a deal
had not yet been reached.
Italian broker Equita said in a note to clients earlier on
Thursday that according to the chairman of Mozambique energy
company ENH Eni had sold a majority stake and the operatorship
in Area 4 to Exxon Mobil.
"Talks with a potential buyer are ongoing. However a deal
has not yet been finalised," an Eni spokesman said.
State-controlled Eni, which owns 50 percent of Area 4, had
previously said it was ready to sell up to 25 percent as part of
a disposal programme to help fund growth.
In August sources said it had wrapped up talks to sell a
multi-billion dollar stake in the field to Exxon, adding the
deal would not be announced for several months at Exxon's
request.
