Eni CEO and Chairman available for a new mandate-Chairman

MILAN Dec 16 The current chief executive of Italy's oil major Eni, Paolo Scaroni, and group Chairman Giuseppe Recchi are ready to stay on for a new mandate, Recchi said on Monday.

Their current mandate expires in the spring of 2014.

"We are willing to serve another mandate," Recchi told reporters in Milan.
