UPDATE 2-Eni makes giant gas discovery in Mozambique

* Largest operated discovery in Eni's history
* Eni one of largest operators in Africa
* Discovery opens new east Africa front
(Adds comment, background, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 20 Eni said on Thursday it
had made a giant natural gas discovery off Mozambique, the
biggest in its history, as the Italian oil and gas group moves
to strengthen its position in Africa.
Eni is one of the largest operators in Africa where it
produces some 1 million of the firm's daily 1.8 million barrel
output.
Earlier this month Eni said it expects production growth on
the continent to grow by 2 percent per year to 2014.
The Mozambique discovery came at the Mamba South 1 well in
the Offshore Area 4 zone, Eni said in a statement, adding the
Mamba South area could contain some 425 billion cubic metres of
gas.
Eni said the potential of the first exploration well makes
it the largest discovery in the company's exploration history as
operator.
After completion of drilling and testing activities, the rig
will move to drill the second commitment well called Mamba North
1, Eni said.
Eni is the operator of Offshore Area 4 with a 70 percent
stake. Co-owners are Galp Energia , KOGAS and ENH.
Shares in Eni were up 1.78 percent at 1200 GMT, while the
European oil and gas index was down 0.45 percent.
EAST AFRICA POTENTIAL
Eni said the size of the gas volumes discovered will lead to
large-scale gas development with exports to regional and
international markets through liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Earlier this month U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp
raised its estimate of the amount of natural gas it has
discovered offshore Mozambique by two thirds, lifting hopes East
Africa could become a major gas exporter.
"The exploration success in Mozambique expands the
leadership of Eni in Africa by opening a new eastern front of
activities," Eni said.
"West Africa is a legacy area for Eni but the group also has
exciting exploration prospects in areas of sub-Saharan Africa
like Ghana, Gabon, Angola and Mozambique," a London-based oil
analyst said.
Eni is the biggest foreign operator in Libya where its
production has been halted due to the conflict there.
Its E&P head told Reuters last week as much as 95 percent of
its oil output in Libya should be restored by mid-2012.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi died of wounds suffered
in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on Thursday, a senior
NTC military official said, following earlier reports that
Gaddafi had been captured and wounded as he tried to flee.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)