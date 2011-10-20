UPDATE 2-Eni makes giant gas discovery in Mozambique

* Largest operated discovery in Eni's history

* Eni one of largest operators in Africa

* Discovery opens new east Africa front (Adds comment, background, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 20 Eni said on Thursday it had made a giant natural gas discovery off Mozambique, the biggest in its history, as the Italian oil and gas group moves to strengthen its position in Africa.

Eni is one of the largest operators in Africa where it produces some 1 million of the firm's daily 1.8 million barrel output.

Earlier this month Eni said it expects production growth on the continent to grow by 2 percent per year to 2014.

The Mozambique discovery came at the Mamba South 1 well in the Offshore Area 4 zone, Eni said in a statement, adding the Mamba South area could contain some 425 billion cubic metres of gas.

Eni said the potential of the first exploration well makes it the largest discovery in the company's exploration history as operator.

After completion of drilling and testing activities, the rig will move to drill the second commitment well called Mamba North 1, Eni said.

Eni is the operator of Offshore Area 4 with a 70 percent stake. Co-owners are Galp Energia , KOGAS and ENH.

Shares in Eni were up 1.78 percent at 1200 GMT, while the European oil and gas index was down 0.45 percent.

EAST AFRICA POTENTIAL

Eni said the size of the gas volumes discovered will lead to large-scale gas development with exports to regional and international markets through liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Earlier this month U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp raised its estimate of the amount of natural gas it has discovered offshore Mozambique by two thirds, lifting hopes East Africa could become a major gas exporter.

"The exploration success in Mozambique expands the leadership of Eni in Africa by opening a new eastern front of activities," Eni said.

"West Africa is a legacy area for Eni but the group also has exciting exploration prospects in areas of sub-Saharan Africa like Ghana, Gabon, Angola and Mozambique," a London-based oil analyst said.

Eni is the biggest foreign operator in Libya where its production has been halted due to the conflict there.

Its E&P head told Reuters last week as much as 95 percent of its oil output in Libya should be restored by mid-2012.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)