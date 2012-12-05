ENI finds 170 bln cubic meters more gas in Mozambique

MILAN Dec 5 Italian oil and gas major ENI
announced new gas discoveries in Mozambique on
Wednesday in its Mamba Sud 2 and Coral 2 wells, adding 170
billion cubic meters to its current find.
"The full potential of the Mambo complex in Area 4 is seen
at 2.115 billion cubic meters," ENI said in a statement.
ENI is the operator of Area 4 in Mozambique with a 70
percent interest. Portugal's Galp Energia, South
Korea's KOGAS and ENH hold 10 percent each. The area's potential
is estimated at 70 tcf of gas.
The gas fields discovered by U.S. explorer Anadarko
and ENI off the coast of Mozambique have thrust East Africa into
the limelight as a new hydrocarbon region, attracting the
interest of major oil firms.