UPDATE 1-Eni finds more gas in Mozambique

* Gas in place at Mozambique field now 75 tcf
* Plans to drill two more wells
* Mamba is Eni's biggest ever exploration find
MILAN, Dec 5 Italy's Eni announced new
discoveries at its major gas field in Mozambique on Wednesday
with potential for even more as it looks to Africa to boost its
production.
In a statement Eni said new discoveries at its Mamba field
in Mozambique had added 6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas,
taking the full potential of the Mamba Complex to 75 tcf of gas
in place.
The Mozambique complex is the largest in Eni's exploration
history.
In the last year Eni has dispelled some concern about its
profitability and long-term growth potential by sealing a deal
with Russia's Rosneft and scoring exploration
successes in Norway as well as Mozambique.
Eni said it plans to drill at least two further wells to
assess the full potential of the Mamba Complex discoveries.
The state-controlled major is operator in the Area 4 field
with a 70 percent stake and has said it is prepared to bring on
board partners to help fund the estimated $50 billion it will
take to bring the field to production.
Other partners are Portugal's Galp Energia,
Korea's KOGAS, and Mozambique's ENH.
Italian broker Mediobanca has valued the whole Mamba field
at around $17.2 billion.
The gas fields discovered by U.S. explorer Anadarko
and Eni off the coast of Mozambique have pushed East Africa into
the limelight as a new hydrocarbon region, attracting the
interest of major oil firms.