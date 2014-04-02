Eni says Mozambique would welcome it selling stake in gas field

MILAN, April 2 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said on Wednesday the idea of it selling a stake in its
Area 4 gas acreage in Mozambique had been welcomed by the
country's president.
The comments came after a meeting between Eni CEO Paolo
Scaroni and the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Armando
Guebuza.
"The possibility of enlarging the shareholder base of Area 4
was favourably received by the President, as this would further
strengthen the project," Eni said in a statement on the meeting.
Sources told Reuters on Monday Eni had hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to advise on the sale of a stake of about
15 percent in its Mozambique gas field which could raise up to
$5 billion.
