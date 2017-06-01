UPDATE 2-Italy's Eni signs LNG deal in Mozambique, raising hopes of gas boom

* Coral South field has 16 tcf of gas in place
* Project to cost $8 bln, LNG exports to begin in 2022
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia
(Adds value of the project in paragraph 3)
By Manuel Macuri
MAPUTO, June 1 Italian energy company Eni
signed an $8 billion deal on Thursday to develop a gas
field off the coast of Mozambique, the first of a series of
projects that could transform the poor African nation into a
major energy supplier to Asia.
Developing the Coral South field, discovered in May 2012 and
operated by Eni, requires building six subsea wells connected to
a floating facility capable of producing about 3.4 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, Eni said.
The project would cost $8 billion and LNG exports were
expected to start in 2022, Eni said.
"The Coral South Project will deliver a reliable source of
energy while contributing to Mozambique's economic development,"
Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.
The Coral South field contains about 450 billion cubic
metres, or 16 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas. The field lies
in the Rovuma Basin, with estimated reserves of about 85 tcf,
enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for nearly
two decades.
Mozambican authorities approved the project's development
plan in February 2016 and in October Eni signed a 20-year deal
to supply BP with LNG from the project.
Mozambique, which lies on Africa's eastern seaboard, is well
placed to supply growing Asian economies with gas, analysts say.
The floating LNG platform will be built in South Korea by a
consortium led by Samsung Heavy. The group includes
France’s Technip and Japan’s JGC.
Partners in the field development include China National
Petroleum Co (CNPC), Korea Gas Corp (Kogas)
and Mozambique's state-run Empresa Nacional de
Hidrocarbonetos (ENH).
U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil Corp agreed this year
to pay Eni $2.8 billion for a 25 percent stake in its huge Area
4 concession off the coast of Mozambique, which includes the
Coral South field.
U.S. firm Anadarko is planning a separate onshore
LNG project in northern Mozambique.
Eni said project finance would fund 60 percent of the cost
of building the floating LNG facility, while the financing
agreement has been subscribed by 15 major international banks
and guaranteed by five export credit agencies.
Eni’s long-delayed final investment decision will be a
relief for the Mozambican government following a high-profile
debt scandal that emerged last year.
The International Monetary Fund and Western donors cut
budget support when $2 billion in hidden loans were exposed,
plunging the country into economic crisis.
LNG exports are seen as the only likely long-term solution
to the country’s deep financial problems.
"This is really good news for the government of Mozambique,"
said Alasdair Reid, Africa expert at energy consultancy Wood
Mackenzie. "It demonstrates that, despite ongoing credit issues,
there is still enough belief in the investment climate for
partners to raise finance and move projects forward."
(Writing by Nqobile Dludla and Joe Brock; Editing by Edmund
Blair)