Italy's Eni invites design proposals for Mozambique LNG plant

MILAN, April 16 Italian energy major Eni
has invited interested companies to put forward design
proposals for a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in
Mozambique.
A source close to the matter said Eni announced its request
for so-called front-end engineering and design (FEED) proposals
in a local Mozambique newspaper.
Eni is looking to export recent finds in the East African
country thought to contain gas resources of more than 85
trillion cubic feet (Tcf) to energy-hungry Asia.
Some of the world's biggest offshore natural gas fields lie
off the coast of Mozambique.
Eni holds a controlling stake in the gas-rich Area 4 field
in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin, which is estimated to hold more
than 150 tcf.
The state-controlled Italian major has previously said its
investments in the country could total around $50 billion.
As part of its project it plans to build onshore and
offshore gas liquefaction plants aimed at mainly Asian markets
and local consumption.
In a strategy update earlier this year, Eni said it plans to
build an onshore LNG plant and two floating LNG plants in its
giant Mamba field with a combined capacity of 10 million tonnes
per annum (mtpa).
A final investment decision (FID) is expected before the end
of 2015, with production start-up due in 2020.
Eni is also planning another floating LNG plant in its
fully-owned Coral field in Area 4. A decision on that is
expected by the end of the year.
The challenge for one of Africa's poorest countries is to
develop the fields and begin lucrative exports before a wave of
supply from rivals, including neighbouring Tanzania, beat them
to market.
In Mozambique, exploration efforts are being spearheaded by
Italy's Eni and U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum.
