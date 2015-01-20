Eni wins two exploration licenses in Norway

MILAN Jan 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Tuesday it had won two exploration licenses in the Barents sea and in the North Sea in Norway.

Following the award, Eni is now operator of the PL 806 area in the Barents Sea with a 40 percent stake, while E.ON E&P , Edison International and Petoro are partners with 20 percent each, it said in a statement.

In the North Sea's PL 044 C area Eni is partner with a 13.12 percent stake, along with Statoil (30 percent) and Total (15 percent), while ConocoPhillips is the operator with 41.88 percent, it said.

Eni has been present in Norway since 1965 and currently produces around 112,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)