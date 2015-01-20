Eni wins two exploration licenses in Norway

MILAN Jan 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said on Tuesday it had won two exploration licenses in
the Barents sea and in the North Sea in Norway.
Following the award, Eni is now operator of the PL 806 area
in the Barents Sea with a 40 percent stake, while E.ON E&P
, Edison International and Petoro are partners with 20
percent each, it said in a statement.
In the North Sea's PL 044 C area Eni is partner with a 13.12
percent stake, along with Statoil (30 percent) and
Total (15 percent), while ConocoPhillips is
the operator with 41.88 percent, it said.
Eni has been present in Norway since 1965 and currently
produces around 112,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)