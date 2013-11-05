UPDATE 1-Eni signs deal with Quicksilver to boost shale footprint

MILAN Nov 5 Eni has signed a deal with
Quicksilver Resources to explore and develop onshore
shale oil reservoirs in the United States as the Italian oil and
gas group looks to expand its non-conventional energy footprint.
In a statement on Tuesday, Eni said it would pay up to $52
million to take a 50 percent stake in Quicksilver acreage in the
Leon Valley area in west Texas.
"The Leon Valley acreage is located in the prolific Delaware
Basin, where current production amounts to nearly 500,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, both from conventional and
unconventional reservoirs," Eni said.
In 2009, Eni clinched a strategic alliance with Quicksilver
for onshore shale gas designed to give it experience to search
for shale gas worldwide.
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has on several occasions
said Europe should develop its own shale industry if it is to
avoid being overly dependent on Russia.
State-controlled Eni has shale gas deals in place in Poland
and Algeria and could be set to sign an agreement in Ukraine.
In September, Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky
said Eni had expressed interest in exploring gas deposits on the
Black Sea shelf and last week Scaroni met
Ukraine's president.
Ukraine signed a $10 billion shale gas production-sharing
agreement with U.S. energy major Chevron on Tuesday in
the country's second such deal this year.
Eni currently produces more than 90,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the United States.