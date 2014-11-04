UPDATE 1-Eni working with Credit Suisse on Saipem stake sale - sources

* Interest expressed but no concrete offers yet - source
By Stephen Jewkes and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 4 Italian oil and gas group
Eni is working with Credit Suisse bankers to
explore options for the sale of its stake in oil service company
Saipem, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told a
parliamentary hearing the sale process had started and an
adviser had been appointed without naming the adviser.
"It's true, the bank is working on Saipem though it does not
have a clear firm mandate yet," one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse and Eni declined to comment.
State-controlled Eni, which owns 43 percent of Saipem worth
around $3 billion at current market prices, has previously said
it was looking to sell its stake.
Eni, the only major with an oil service arm, is keen to get
Saipem debt off its balance sheet to help underpin its dividend
and proceeds from any sale would likely be used to accelerate
its makeover into a slimmer upstream oil and gas player focused
on reserve growth in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.
"There have been manifestations of interest but there's
nothing concrete. Credit Suisse is still sounding out the market
and studying the structure of the deal," a second source close
to the matter said, adding the operation was for 2015.
Descalzi said on Tuesday the group was not currently talking
to anyone about the sale of its stake, including Russia's
Rosneft.
Last week Rosneft said it was waiting to see what Eni
planned to do with its stake in Saipem before deciding whether
to buy into the Italian oil services company.
"Eni will never, but never, sell to Rosneft," the second
source said, noting that sanctions in place against the Russian
energy giant stemming from Moscow's conflict with Ukraine mean
it could not raise funding in Europe.
Saipem, which had net debt at the end of September of 5
billion euros, became a liability for Eni last year when half
its market value was wiped out by two profit warnings and a
damaging investigation into alleged corruption in Algeria.
Saipem borrows through Eni, whose A rating is higher than
Italy's, but is taking steps to get onto an independent footing.
Saipem managers have said a capital increase could be
considered.
A third source close to the matter said a Chinese oil
company had in the past made overtures to buy the whole of
Saipem but had been rebuffed.
"There was a letter sent to Eni but I don't think it got
very far," the source said.
Bankers said it would make a lot of sense for energy-hungry
China to buy an oil services company like Saipem to get its
hands on key deep water drilling skills.
Last year, Eni sold a 20 percent stake in its giant gas
field in Mozambique to Chinese oil company CNPC in a
deal worth around $4 billion.
But the source said state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
through its FSI fund, could be brought on board to buy a stake
in Saipem to protect Italian interests.
"Because of its high-tech worth Saipem is a strategic asset
and Rome would think twice before selling it to a foreign
player," the source said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)