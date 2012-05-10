HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
ROME May 10 The chief executive of Italian oil group Eni said on Thursday he had no concerns about a judicial probe into suspected corruption linked to the company's operations in Kazakhstan.
"It's an investigation which concerns episodes from 2004, 2005 and we've been cooperating with it since 2009 and we're waiting to see what happens," Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni told reporters. "I'm calm."
Milan prosecutors have asked a court to place Eni's Kazakh Agip KCO unit under special administration or ban Eni from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan, where it is developing the biggest oil field discovery in 40 years.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.