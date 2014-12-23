版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Beijing Enlight Media plans JV with Qihoo 360 on online video business

Dec 23 Beijing Enlight Media

* Says signs agreement to set up JV with Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd's China unit on online video business

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ct7pww

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐