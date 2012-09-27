Enphase Energy names CFO

Sept 27 Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy Inc
named Kris Sennesael as chief financial officer,
replacing Sanjeev Kumar, effective immediately.
Sennesael joins from semiconductor firm Standard
Microsystems, where he served as CFO.
Sennesael will get $450,000 in salary and bonus, and receive
restricted stock units and stock options over the next four
years, Enphase said in a regulatory filing.
He is eligible to 150,000 shares of the company's common
stock and 150,000 restricted stock units.
The company in August said CFO Sanjeev Kumar had decided to
leave the company. The U.S. solar sector has seen a string of
departures over the past year, demonstrating a lack of faith
among executives that the sector can recover from a supply glut
that has hammered share prices.
Almost all the top U.S.-listed solar companies, including
First Solar Inc, SunPower Corp, Canadian Solar
Inc and JA Solar Holdings Co, have seen either
their CEO or CFO leave over the past year.
The company's shares, which have lost about half of their
value in the past five months, closed at $4.75 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.