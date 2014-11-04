CORRECTED-BRIEF-Enphase Energy Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.08

(Corrects headline to say company reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS
$0.08 and not $0.082014)
Nov 4 Nov 4 Enphase Energy Inc
:
* Reports record financial results for the third quarter of
2014
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $99.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.1 million
* Sees Q4 2014 revenue up 50 percent
* Says expect gross margin to be within a range of 31 percent
to 33 percent in
Q4
* Says expect non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth
quarter of 2014 to be
up 8 to 10 percent in Q4
* Says expect revenue for the fourth quarter of 2014 to be
within a range of
$98 million to $103 million
* Q4 revenue view $94.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
