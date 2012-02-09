UPDATE 1- EnPro Industries Q4 beats Wall Street estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.37 vs est $0.36
* Q1 rev $271.4 mln vs est $251.2 mln
* Rev from engineered products $92.1 mln; up 19 pct
Feb 9 Industrial products maker EnPro
Industries Inc's fourth-quarter results topped market
estimates after its sales were boosted by acquisitions.
The company said it expects to see steady levels of demand
in 2012 from the markets served by the sealing products and
engineered products segments .
EnPro operates in three segments -- sealing products,
engineered products and engines, all of which saw sales increase
due to acquisitions.
Fourth quarter revenue rose 42 percent to $271.4 million,
above the $251.2 million anticipated by analysts.
However, quarterly net income fell to $2.6 million, or 12
cents a share, from $6.3 million, or 30 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents a share, higher
than the 36 cents analysts were expecting according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales from its engineered products segment rose 19 percent
to $92.1 million.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which
gained 11 percent in value over the last three months, closed at
$38.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.