版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 13日 星期五 14:22 BJT

EnQuest agrees to buy ExxonMobil share in Malaysian oil field

LONDON, June 13 British independent oil producer EnQuest has agreed to take over ExxonMobil's share in the Malaysian Seligi oil field and the associated production sharing contract.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulator approval, will give EnQuest a 50 percent stake in the field which it will start operating once the deal is completed.

Malaysia's Petronas will retain the other 50 percent.

The Seligi oil field, EnQuest's third Malaysian project, will boost the company's net production by around 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and add 11 million barrels of oil equivalent to its net reserves.

"This acquisition follows from our recent partnership with Petronas on the Tanjong Baram field and is a significant expansion to our Malaysian operation," said EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐