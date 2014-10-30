版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-ENR Russia Invest reports NAV per share of 41.24 Swiss francs at Sept. 30

Oct 30 ENR Russia Invest SA :

* Says at Sept. 30 unaudited attributable net asset value was 41.24 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1wHtx0h Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐