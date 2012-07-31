版本:
ENRC secures licence for Congo mine for $101.5 mln

LONDON, July 31 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Tuesday it had secured the licence for the Frontier copper mine in Congo - an asset disputed by rival and former owner First Quantum until a January settlement was reached - for $101.5 million.

The new licence, which will include the area previously granted to First Quantum but also adjacent areas, will be granted by the Congolese government "in the coming weeks".

