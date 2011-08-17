UPDATE 3-ENRC seeks to reassure on governance as profit climbs

* Says committed to independent board
* H1 underlying EBITDA up 33 pct, margin steady
* Warns of near-term volatility for key commodities
* Revenue momentum to slow in H2
* Shares up 1.4 pct, outperform UK mining sector
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 17 Kazakh miner ENRC
promised to stick with an independent board and told investors
it would take all stakeholders' interests into account in a key
governance review, but stopped short of providing details on the
long-awaited outcome.
London-listed ENRC, whose image has been tarnished by the
purchase of an asset the Congolese government had expropriated
from Canadian miner First Quantum last year and a
boardroom spat, announced a three-month corporate governance
review in June.
While investors hoping for substantial news about the review
alongside first-half earnings on Wednesday were disappointed,
ENRC sought to reassure on progress.
"We are on target and some time in mid-September we will
come out with the full review and the full results of the
review," Chief Executive Felix Vulis said on Wednesday. "(We
are) committed to a full independent board, I can assure you of
that."
Strong iron ore prices helped lift headline core profit by a
third as ENRC posted first-half profit at the top end of
forecasts.
But the group was hit by a 30 percent jump in costs and said
it saw revenue momentum slowing and cost pressures continuing
into the second half as it develops projects in Africa and
Brazil.
It also warned of volatility ahead, echoing notes of caution
sounded by its mining rivals in recent weeks, but said it was
too soon to assess the impact of global economic turbulence on
demand for key commodities including ferrochrome, a top
contributor to earnings.
"All in all, consumption will shake off this
nervousness, but generally the risk that any uptick will be
delayed is greater now than it was a couple of weeks ago," Chief
Commercial Officer Jim Cochrane said.
"If you had asked me (two weeks ago) what was going to
happen in the fourth quarter, I would have said there will be a
20 cent increase in the ferrochrome price ... Now much depends
on sentiment and the impact that recent events have on
confidence and, ultimately, on consumption."
It said a surplus would continue well into the second half
but anticipated a rise in demand from China by early 2012.
ENRC shares, down a quarter since the start of June, were up
1.4 percent at 641 pence by 1000 GMT, outperforming the UK
mining sector , though analysts point to the outcome
of September's review as a catalyst for the shares.
"It was a good set of numbers," Cailey Barker at brokerage
Numis said. "The second half ... will probably be weaker, but
the business as it stands is doing very well and once they get
the permits for Brazil they will be into a different league."
COST PRESSURES, PROJECT GROWTH
First-half underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose a third to $1.93
billion, on the back of a 32 percent rise in sales and stable
margins. Operating profit rose 35 percent to $1.67 billion.
ENRC said it expected progress in its financial performance
to continue into the second half but at a slower rate than the
first six months of the year, with revenue momentum slowing.
Escalating costs -- from rising wages to energy -- have
blunted the positive effect of robust metals prices across the
industry in the first half, with majors including Rio Tinto
missing expectations as a result.
A lower-cost producer than many rivals, ENRC was still no
exception and said it expected unit costs to rise around 20
percent in 2011, in line with raised guidance.
The miner said it was boosting productivity but was being
hit by higher wage inflation in China and Kazakhstan, higher
financing costs and the cost of developing its assets.
Its iron ore project in Brazil, where ENRC aims to become a
leading iron ore producer by 2016, is awaiting final licenses
which the miner expects by the first half of next year.
ENRC has diversified aggressively and its capital
expenditure plans stand at $11 billion to 2014, with spending
accelerating in the second half of 2011.
Its most controversial acquisition was a majority stake in
holding group Camrose, which owns the license to operate the
Kolwezi asset in Congo, previously owned by First Quantum and
the focus of several court cases.
ENRC said there were no talks underway with First Quantum to
reach a deal on equipment, which the Canadian miner still owns
despite the change in project ownership, but said this should
not affect its longer-term production targets.
(Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)