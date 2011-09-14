ENRC founder says will not sell stake-Kazakh paper

ALMATY, Sept 14 ENRC shareholder and
co-founder Alexander Mashkevitch has no plans to sell his stake
in the Kazakh miner, a local newspaper quoted the businessman as
saying on Wednesday.
In an interview with the privately owned Express K daily,
Mashkevitch strongly denied media reports that he was preparing
to sell his stake in London-listed Eurasian Natural Resources
Corp (ENRC) to commodities trader Glencore .
"It's absolutely not true," Mashkevitch said in the
interview. "I am not planning to quit the company."
He added: "There is no basis to all the information that I
will sell my stake to Glencore or anyone else, or that there is
some disagreement with my business partners Patokh Chodiev and
Alijan Ibragimov and I will leave Kazakhstan.
"I consider ENRC to be one of the most dynamically growing
companies in the mining world. It has colossal potential and I
am proud to be part of this."
The issue of whether Mashkevitch and ENRC's two other
founder shareholders take a more active role in the company is
at the centre of a three-month corporate governance review that
the company is in the process of concluding. The results are
expected toward the end of this month.
The review follows a damaging boardroom spat, just months
after ENRC's image was left battered last year by the purchase
of a Congo asset expropriated from rival First Quantum .
Mashkevitch is widely expected to make a bid for the
chairman's role, but that will depend on UK regulators, who have
since last month been considering whether he can be deemed a
"fit and proper" person, a key test for company directors.
Mashkevitch declined to comment in the interview with
Express K on whether he intended to become chairman. In response
to this question, he replied: "This is the prerogative of the
board of directors."
The boardroom row, caused in part by differences between the
founders and directors, came to a head in June with the three
founders, who own just under 44 percent of shares, voting out
two well-known independent directors.
The firm subsequently started the governance review, which
will look at board composition among other issues. Current
Chairman Johannes Sittard is widely expected to leave his role.
It is unclear whether there are other candidates, internal
or potentially external, for the chairman's role. Should
Mashkevitch take on the role as non-independent chairman, the
company would be expected to look to engaging additional
independent directors to secure the independence of its board.
(Writing By Robin Paxton and Clara Ferreira-Marques. Editing by
Jane Merriman)