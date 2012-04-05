UPDATE 1-Ensco orders new ultra-deepwater rig

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
April 5 Drilling company Ensco Plc said it has ordered a new ultra-deepwater drillship to be built by Samsung Heavy Industries for about $645 million.
Ensco, the owner of the world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, said the rig is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2014.
"An ongoing trend of new deepwater oil and gas discoveries around the globe is creating a high demand for equipment capable of tapping those resources," Chief Executive Dan Rabun said in a statement.
ENSCO DS-8, which will be the sixth vessel in the company's fleet, will be able to drill in water depths of up to 12,000 feet, Ensco said.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)