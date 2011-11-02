UPDATE 1-Ensco 3rd-qtr profit ahead of Wall St estimates

Nov 2 Ensco Plc (ESV.N), owner of the world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected profit on revenue that doubled due to its Pride International acquisition this year.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $204.5 million, or 88 cents per share, from $130.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier. Last year's figures do not include Pride.

Analysts had been expecting a third-quarter profit of 82 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ensco completed its $7 billion Pride acquisition in May after striking the deal three months earlier. [ID:nN07200008]

Revenue of $916 million in the third quarter was just short of the average analyst estimate of $920 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier, industry leader Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N) posted an unexpected loss for the quarter on a rise in shipyard costs, pushing its shares down by 7 percent. [ID:nN1E7A11JY]

Prior to the release of Ensco's results, shares of the London-based company closed 2.4 percent higher at $48.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.