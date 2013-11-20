BRIEF-Ensco orders fourth harsh environment jackup rig

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Ensco PLC : * Orders fourth Ensco 120 series ultra-premium harsh environment jackup rig * Says including commissioning, systems integration testing and project
management, construction cost expected to be about $285 million * Says contract with keppel fels includes an option for one additional rig of
similar design * Says rig will be built under a fixed-price shipyard construction contract
with keppel fels limited in Singapore * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: