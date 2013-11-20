版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Ensco orders fourth harsh environment jackup rig

Nov 20 Ensco PLC : * Orders fourth Ensco 120 series ultra-premium harsh environment jackup rig * Says including commissioning, systems integration testing and project

management, construction cost expected to be about $285 million * Says contract with keppel fels includes an option for one additional rig of

similar design * Says rig will be built under a fixed-price shipyard construction contract

with keppel fels limited in Singapore * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
