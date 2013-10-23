版本:
Ensco profit rises on increased offshore drilling rates

Oct 23 Offshore drilling contractor Ensco Plc reported on Wednesday a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit as rig rates increased, even as utilization of its most-valuable drillers declined from the year before.

Third-quarter net profit climbed to $379 million, or $1.62 per share, from $344 million, or $1.48 per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.27 billion.
