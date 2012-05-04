Ensco pays to clear legs of rig sunk in 2008 storm

May 4 Ensco Plc has agreed to pay to
remove the legs of a rig that sank in the Gulf of Mexico during
Hurricane Ike nearly four years ago, as the drilling contractor
gears up for a related liability court battle due to start this
year.
The wreckage of Ensco 74 has been a persistent problem for
the company. After sinking in September 2008, the jackup rig's
hull was only found six months later when it was struck by an
oil tanker, 95 miles (153 km) away from the drilling location.
The hull was removed in 2010 and, according to an Ensco
filing with regulators late on Thursday, the company last month
agreed to pay $19 million, covered by its insurance, to the rig
customer to remove the legs that remained on the seabed.
The customer was Mariner Energy, now owned by Apache Corp
.
In 2009, the oil tanker's owner sued Ensco for damages of
$10 million for striking the hull. Also that year, Ensco faced a
legal claim that the rig had caused a pipeline rupture during
the hurricane, seeking $26 million in damages.
While Ensco says it has not found there to be a probable
liability related to either claim, the London-based company has
sought exoneration or limitation of liability under U.S.
maritime law, which has been contested by the tanker and
pipeline owners. The matter is scheduled for trial in November.