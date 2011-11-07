UPDATE 2-Ensign Energy Q3 net profit doubles on robust drilling activity

* Q3 EPS C$0.42 vs C$0.21 year ago
* Total revenue up 39 pct
* Expects activity levels in Q4, Q1 to remain strong
(Adds details, shares)
Nov 7 Ensign Energy Services Inc's
third-quarter net profit nearly doubled, helped by robust North
American drilling activity, and Canada's No. 2 oilfield services
provider forecast continued strong demand in the fourth and
first quarters.
Improved field conditions in Canada allowed operators to
address the pent-up demand for oilfield services after a
particularly wet second quarter through much of the Western
Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the company said in a statement.
In July, Calgary, Alberta-based Ensign said it acquired 30
land drilling rigs from U.S. company Rowan Companies Inc
to expand into the oil-rich shale fields in southern United
States.
For the July-September period, net income rose to C$64
million ($62.9 million), or 42 Canadian cents a share, from
C$32.3 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 34 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue for Ensign, which provides drilling, production
testing and well services to the oil and gas industry, rose 39
percent to C$475.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 30 Canadian
cents a share, on revenue of C$465.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in Canada jumped 52 percent, while U.S. revenue rose
more than 44 percent in the quarter.
Revenue from international operations was up 12 percent as
operations in Australia returned to normal after the floods.
The company said it does not expect to resume operations in
certain areas of the Middle East and North Africa where
operations have been suspended until it is safe for personnel to
return.
Ensign shares closed at C$15.35 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.018 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)