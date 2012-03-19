UPDATE 1-Ensign Energy profit rises on N.American drilling activity

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Ensign Energy Services Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose 64 percent as the oilfield services provider benefited from the continued drilling boom in North America.
The company's net income rose to C$52.6 million ($52.60 million), or 34 Canadian cents a share, from C$32.1 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Calgary, Alberta-based Ensign Energy's revenue rose 43 percent to C$578 million.
Adjusted profit was 38 Canadian cents a share.
North American peers such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Calfrac and Precision Drilling have also gained from strong drilling for oil and gas in shale fields.
Ensign has operations in Canada, United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, South America and New Zealand. The company gets about 80 percent of its revenue from North America.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.