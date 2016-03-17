版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 21:52 BJT

Chile's Entel says plans to raise $520 million by issuing new shares

SANTIAGO, March 17 Chilean telecommunications provider Entel said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it was submitting a plan to shareholders to raise capital by 350 billion pesos ($520 million) by issuing new shares.

Prices in the Chilean telecoms sector have come under increasing downward pressure in the last year due to the entrance of additional providers into the market. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

