CBS to merge its radio business with Entercom

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
The merged entity will own 244 stations, including CBS Radio's 117 stations, with pro forma revenue of about $1.7 billion on a trailing 12-month basis.
CBS had said early last year that it would explore strategic alternatives for its radio business.
The combination will be done through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, a tax-free deal in which one company merges with a spun-off unit.
CBS Radio shareholders will own 72 percent of the combined company, while Entercom shareholders will own the rest, following the completion of the deal, which is expected in the second half of 2017, the companies said in a statement.
The combined company will be known as Entercom and will be headquartered in Philadelphia.
CBS's shares were up nearly 2 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.