Entergy can buy power plants but faces antitrust inquiry - US

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Entergy Corp won U.S. antitrust clearance on Wednesday for its planned purchase of two plants from KGen Power Corp, but the U.S. Justice Department said it would continue an investigation into Entergy.
The investigation is examining whether Entergy has harmed consumers by exercising control over its transmission system and power plants to exclude rivals, the department said in a news release.
The department said it reviewed the planned purchase of power plants in Mississippi and Arkansas and did not object to the deal.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).