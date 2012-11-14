Entergy can buy power plants but faces antitrust inquiry - US

WASHINGTON Nov 14 Entergy Corp won U.S. antitrust clearance on Wednesday for its planned purchase of two plants from KGen Power Corp, but the U.S. Justice Department said it would continue an investigation into Entergy.

The investigation is examining whether Entergy has harmed consumers by exercising control over its transmission system and power plants to exclude rivals, the department said in a news release.

The department said it reviewed the planned purchase of power plants in Mississippi and Arkansas and did not object to the deal.