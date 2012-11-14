UPDATE 1-Entergy can buy power plants, faces antitrust probe-US

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Entergy Corp won U.S. antitrust clearance on Wednesday for its planned purchase of two plants from KGen Power Corp, but the U.S. Justice Department said it would continue an investigation into Entergy.
Investigators are examining whether Entergy has harmed consumers by exercising control over its transmission system and gas-fired power plants to exclude rivals that use combined-cycle gas turbine plants, the department said in a news release.
But the department said it was encouraged by an Entergy announcement that it intends to divest its electric transmission business to ITC Holdings Corp.
"If Entergy follows through on its commitments, these measures will address the antitrust division's concerns by eliminating Entergy's ability to maintain barriers to wholesale power markets," the Justice Department said.
The department added that it will monitor developments and take enforcement action if warranted.
Entergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The department said it reviewed the planned purchase of KGen's power plants, in Mississippi and Arkansas, and did not object, despite Entergy's "serial acquisition" of rivals' power plants.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).